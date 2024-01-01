$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Access Cab 6M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 11,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Tonneau Cover! The 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Offroad equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission offers a robust set of features tailored for off-road enthusiasts and utility. The vehicle boasts a powerful engine, typically a V6, providing ample torque and horsepower suitable for challenging terrains. Its 6-speed manual gearbox offers drivers precise control over gear selection, enhancing both performance and engagement. The TRD Offroad package includes specialized suspension tuning, skid plates, and off-road tires, ensuring optimal traction and durability in rugged environments. Additionally, advanced technology features such as multi-terrain select and crawl control facilitate traversing various landscapes with confidence. In summary, this model combines mechanical prowess with off-road capabilities, making it a versatile and reliable option for adventurous driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
