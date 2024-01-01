Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! Tonneau Cover! The 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Offroad equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission offers a robust set of features tailored for off-road enthusiasts and utility. The vehicle boasts a powerful engine, typically a V6, providing ample torque and horsepower suitable for challenging terrains. Its 6-speed manual gearbox offers drivers precise control over gear selection, enhancing both performance and engagement. The TRD Offroad package includes specialized suspension tuning, skid plates, and off-road tires, ensuring optimal traction and durability in rugged environments. Additionally, advanced technology features such as multi-terrain select and crawl control facilitate traversing various landscapes with confidence. In summary, this model combines mechanical prowess with off-road capabilities, making it a versatile and reliable option for adventurous driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

11,083 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Access Cab 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Access Cab 6M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 10868502
  2. 10868502
  3. 10868502
  4. 10868502
  5. 10868502
  6. 10868502
  7. 10868502
  8. 10868502
  9. 10868502
  10. 10868502
  11. 10868502
  12. 10868502
  13. 10868502
  14. 10868502
  15. 10868502
  16. 10868502
  17. 10868502
  18. 10868502
  19. 10868502
  20. 10868502
  21. 10868502
  22. 10868502
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,083KM
Used
VIN 3TYSZ5AN0PT111827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 11,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! Tonneau Cover! The 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Offroad equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission offers a robust set of features tailored for off-road enthusiasts and utility. The vehicle boasts a powerful engine, typically a V6, providing ample torque and horsepower suitable for challenging terrains. Its 6-speed manual gearbox offers drivers precise control over gear selection, enhancing both performance and engagement. The TRD Offroad package includes specialized suspension tuning, skid plates, and off-road tires, ensuring optimal traction and durability in rugged environments. Additionally, advanced technology features such as multi-terrain select and crawl control facilitate traversing various landscapes with confidence. In summary, this model combines mechanical prowess with off-road capabilities, making it a versatile and reliable option for adventurous driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2018 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan SE 8A for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan SE 8A 56,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S 38,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 873 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma