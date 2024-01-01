Menu
Call 1-888-808-0499! Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation, $250 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4,150 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab 6A SB

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab 6A SB

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 10936160
  2. 10936160
  3. 10936160
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,150KM
Used
VIN 3TYCZ5AN6PT161457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T10121
  • Mileage 4,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-808-0499! Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation, $250 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota Tacoma