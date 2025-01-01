Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Tacoma

32,916 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle
12256579

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,916KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN4PT129154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,916 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 127,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 44,929 KM $81,502 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 120,284 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma