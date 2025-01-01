Menu
The 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 TRD Off Road features a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD with a low-range transfer case. Designed for rugged terrain, it includes Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, skid plates, and all-terrain tires. It offers a towing capacity of up to 6,500 lbs and a payload rating around 1,285 lbs. Inside, it features an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and Toyota Safety Sense P driver-assistance technologies.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

60,990 KM

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A SB

12723090

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A SB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,990KM
VIN 3TYCZ5ANXPT120703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA20703
  • Mileage 60,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD OFF ROAD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$51,988

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Tacoma