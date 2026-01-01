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The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium blends rugged capability with sporty styling and upscale comfort. Equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance, confident towing, and available 4WD capability. The TRD Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, hood scoop, 17-inch alloy wheels, and bold exterior accents for an athletic appearance. Premium features include leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power moonroof, wireless charging, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense provides advanced driver-assistance technologies for added confidence, safety, and everyday driving convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

47,532 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

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14076129

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
47,532KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2PT029010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,532 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium blends rugged capability with sporty styling and upscale comfort. Equipped with a 3.5-litre V6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance, confident towing, and available 4WD capability. The TRD Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, hood scoop, 17-inch alloy wheels, and bold exterior accents for an athletic appearance. Premium features include leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power moonroof, wireless charging, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense provides advanced driver-assistance technologies for added confidence, safety, and everyday driving convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Tacoma