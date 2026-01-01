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The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport delivers dependable capability with a sporty edge. Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers confident performance for daily driving and weekend adventures. Sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a bold exterior enhance its athletic appearance. Inside, enjoy comfortable seating, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and multiple USB ports. Toyota Safety Sense P includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and pre-collision warning for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

49,970 KM

Details Description Features

$49,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Watch This Vehicle
14402971

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,970KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN6PT031343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black / Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA31343
  • Mileage 49,970 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport delivers dependable capability with a sporty edge. Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it offers confident performance for daily driving and weekend adventures. Sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a bold exterior enhance its athletic appearance. Inside, enjoy comfortable seating, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and multiple USB ports. Toyota Safety Sense P includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and pre-collision warning for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$49,788

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Toyota Tacoma