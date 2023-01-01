2023 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 9462550

9462550 Stock #: LC1527

LC1527 VIN: 5TFJC5EC1PX002028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 302 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Tow Package Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Forward collision alert Seating Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation HYBRID LED Lights Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.