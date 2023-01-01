$91,998+ tax & licensing
$91,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2023 Toyota Tundra
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited Long Bed - Hybrid
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$91,998
+ taxes & licensing
302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9462550
- Stock #: LC1527
- VIN: 5TFJC5EC1PX002028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 302 KM
Vehicle Description
A refined, quality built truck that is rugged and powerful when needed while offering ultimate comfort and safety. This 2023 Toyota Tundra is for sale today.
This 2023 Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. It offers dynamic performance in all of the right places and comes loaded with its innovative tech features, extraordinary driving performance with unheard of fuel economy. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 302 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 437HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Hybrid Limited Long Bed. Ventilated and heated seats front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, with SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery add to the upscale ambiance of this Tundra Limited Hybrid, with unique alloy wheels and exterior styling accents. Other features include a heated steering wheel, class IV towing equipment with a brake controller, hitch and trailer sway control, trailer wiring harness, a full-size spare tire with underbody storage, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by Toyota Multimedia, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Drive Connect with cloud navigation and Destination Assist. Safety features include blind spot detection, intuitive parking assist with auto braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation with a pre-collision system, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
Tow Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Cooled Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
