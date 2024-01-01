Menu
2023 Volkswagen Atlas

10,129 KM

3.6 FSI Execline

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

10,129KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA3PC548341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PA548341
  • Mileage 10,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

2023 Volkswagen Atlas