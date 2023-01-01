2023 Volkswagen Golf

$49,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10381446

10381446 Stock #: VW1744

VW1744 VIN: WVW7A7CD2PW171214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 188 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.