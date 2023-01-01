$49,996+ tax & licensing
$49,996
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 40th Anniversary
188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10381446
- Stock #: VW1744
- VIN: WVW7A7CD2PW171214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 188 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
