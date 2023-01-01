$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 40th Anniversary
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 40th Anniversary
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVW4A7CD5PW171226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,138 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Volkswagen Golf