2023 Volkswagen Golf

24,984 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,984KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWVA7CD1PW185631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1902
  • Mileage 24,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-XXXX

778-736-0334

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2023 Volkswagen Golf