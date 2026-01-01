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Price includes documentation fee ($895) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($595) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

19,463 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R line leather sunroof AWD LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14233562

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R line leather sunroof AWD LOW KMS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 14233562
  2. 14233562
  3. 14233562
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,463KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0PM136525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HE9428A
  • Mileage 19,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($895) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($595) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

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1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan