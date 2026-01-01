$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R line leather sunroof AWD LOW KMS
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R line leather sunroof AWD LOW KMS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,463KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0PM136525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HE9428A
- Mileage 19,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes documentation fee ($895) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($595) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-375-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-375-5854
Alternate Numbers1-888-891-6956
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-375-5854
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan