Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

12,366 KM

Details Description

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

Twin Plus - NO PST!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

Twin Plus - NO PST!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10241529
  • Stock #: U3590
  • VIN: YV4ED3GL7P2028837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Dawn
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty  finance rates as low as 1.99% Text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 148,785 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 120,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 95,454 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory