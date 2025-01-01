Menu
<p>2023 Volvo VNL760</p><p>599,976 KMS</p><p>Specs:</p><p>D13 | 500 HP</p><p>I-Shift | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission</p><p>Front Axle | 12,000 LBS</p><p>Rear Axle | 40,000 LBS</p><p>Wheelbase 223 In</p><p>Axle Ratio 2.47</p><p>Warranty:</p><p>Engine - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS</p><p>Transmission - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS</p><p>Exhaust/Aftertreatment - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS</p><p>Frame - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS </p>

2023 Volvo VNL64T

599,976 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo VNL64T

760

13102667

2023 Volvo VNL64T

760

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
599,976KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 599,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Volvo VNL64T 760
2023 Volvo VNL64T 760 599,976 KM
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

$CALL

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2023 Volvo VNL64T