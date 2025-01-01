$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo VNL64T
760
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
Used
599,976KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 599,976 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Volvo VNL760
599,976 KMS
Specs:
D13 | 500 HP
I-Shift | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
Front Axle | 12,000 LBS
Rear Axle | 40,000 LBS
Wheelbase 223 In
Axle Ratio 2.47
Warranty:
Engine - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS
Transmission - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS
Exhaust/Aftertreatment - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS
Frame - January 2028 or 1.2 Million KMS
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
