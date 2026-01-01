$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW Corolla
SE CVT
2024 BMW Corolla
SE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,931 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Corolla SE CVT delivers a balanced mix of efficiency, comfort, and modern technology. It is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine paired with a Direct-Shift continuously variable transmission, providing smooth acceleration and responsive driving. Standard equipment includes an 8 inch touchscreen with Toyota Multimedia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument display. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 adds advanced driver assistance such as adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pre-collision warning. Sport styling, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and excellent fuel efficiency make it a practical and stylish compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916