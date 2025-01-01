$76,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW X5
xDrive40i
2024 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$76,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,752KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UX23EU06R9U26497
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i 29,752 KM $76,991 + tax & lic
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$76,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 BMW X5