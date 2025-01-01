$63,600+ tax & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T
2024 Dodge Hornet
PHEV R/T
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$63,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACPDFCWXR3A17733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2024 Dodge Hornet