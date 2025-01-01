Menu
2024 Dodge Hornet

600 KM

Details Features

$63,600

+ tax & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T

12367983

2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$63,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACPDFCWXR3A17733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

604-531-9156

