Dive into a world of uncompromising comfort and sophistication with this stunning 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T, a barely-used SUV with only 100 km on the odometer.

1.3L 4-cylinder engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Black Interior
Alloy Wheels & Spoiler
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Dual Front & Side Impact Airbags
Four-Wheel Independent Suspension
Fully Automatic Headlights & Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry & Panic Alarm
Traction Control & ABS Brakes
Dual Zone A/C & Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Configurable Traffic Sign Information

**Key Features:**

The 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T redefines the driving experience with seamless elegance and advanced features. It's not just an SUV; it's your new favorite retreat on wheels. With its cutting-edge adaptive cruise control and a suite of safety features, you'll feel at ease on any journey. Plus, the heated seats and steering wheel ensure comfort in any climate.

Get ready to turn heads with its sleek design and impressive performance. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Hornet PHEV is your perfect partner. At Langley Chrysler, we believe in making car buying as enjoyable as driving. Don't just love your car, love buying it! Come see for yourself why this Dodge Hornet stands out from the crowd

Dealer number: 5097, Doc fee: $968 Safety & Convince Warranty: $699 Finance Placement: $628

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

