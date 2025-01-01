Menu
Recent Arrival! 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Shadow Black 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Odometer is 35702 kilometers below market average!

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

14,165 KM

Details Description

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

13101599

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,165KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B67RRE53713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4468A
  • Mileage 14,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Shadow Black 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic 4WD


Odometer is 35702 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

