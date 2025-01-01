$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,165KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B67RRE53713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4468A
- Mileage 14,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Shadow Black 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Odometer is 35702 kilometers below market average!
