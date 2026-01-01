$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Ebony, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA60601
- Mileage 66,988 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is designed for drivers who want versatility with genuine off-road confidence. It features a turbocharged 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive. G.O.A.T. terrain modes optimize performance for everyday driving and challenging conditions such as sand or slippery roads. The Big Bend trim adds durable cloth seating, heated front seats, a rubberized cargo floor, and intelligent keyless entry. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Ford Co-Pilot360 provides essential driver-assist safety features for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
