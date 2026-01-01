Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is designed for drivers who want versatility with genuine off-road confidence. It features a turbocharged 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive. G.O.A.T. terrain modes optimize performance for everyday driving and challenging conditions such as sand or slippery roads. The Big Bend trim adds durable cloth seating, heated front seats, a rubberized cargo floor, and intelligent keyless entry. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Ford Co-Pilot360 provides essential driver-assist safety features for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

66,988 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
13500431

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13500431.776848616?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31341
  2. 13500431
  3. 13500431
  4. 13500431
  5. 13500431
  6. 13500431
  7. 13500431
  8. 13500431
  9. 13500431
  10. 13500431
  11. 13500431
  12. 13500431
  13. 13500431
  14. 13500431
  15. 13500431
  16. 13500431
  17. 13500431
  18. 13500431
  19. 13500431
  20. 13500431
  21. 13500431
  22. 13500431
  23. 13500431
  24. 13500431
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,988KM
VIN 3FMCR9B69RRE60601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA60601
  • Mileage 66,988 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is designed for drivers who want versatility with genuine off-road confidence. It features a turbocharged 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive. G.O.A.T. terrain modes optimize performance for everyday driving and challenging conditions such as sand or slippery roads. The Big Bend trim adds durable cloth seating, heated front seats, a rubberized cargo floor, and intelligent keyless entry. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Ford Co-Pilot360 provides essential driver-assist safety features for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
SHADOW BLACK
WHEELS: 17" CARBONIZED GREY-PAINTED LOW GLOSS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Kia Stinger GT 87,452 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premi for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premi 6,194 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix AWD 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Toyota Matrix AWD 4A 59,121 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Ford Bronco Sport