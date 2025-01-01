Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2024 Ford Mustang

2,971 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12844165

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,971KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF1R5429528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 429528
  • Mileage 2,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Total speakers: 6
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Interior accents: chrome
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Lane deviation sensors
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Customizable instrument cluster
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Vehicle exit safety system
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Cupholders: 2 / front
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance / Google POIs / Google search
Door trim: cloth / simulated carbon fiber
Infotainment screen size: 13.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.4 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 49,404 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A4 QUATTRO KOMFORT 45 TFSI for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Audi A4 QUATTRO KOMFORT 45 TFSI 61,079 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 47,596 KM $38,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2024 Ford Mustang