2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 - Low Mileage
2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
1,647KM
VIN 1FTBW2XG2RKA55749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # R290852A
- Mileage 1,647 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.
This low mileage van has just 1,647 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
