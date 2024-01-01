Menu
New Arrival! This 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today. <br> <br>This low mileage van has just 1,647 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Details Description

Cargo Van T-350 - Low Mileage

Cargo Van T-350 - Low Mileage

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Used
VIN 1FTBW2XG2RKA55749

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # R290852A
Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.

This low mileage van has just 1,647 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

