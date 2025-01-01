$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
36,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG8RU682997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4467
- Mileage 36,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred I4 CVT FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Hyundai Elantra