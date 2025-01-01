Menu
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate T2g Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD

2024 Hyundai IONIQ

11,620 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ

6 ULTIMATE

12565643

2024 Hyundai IONIQ

6 ULTIMATE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHM54AA7RA068283

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate T2g Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2024 Hyundai IONIQ