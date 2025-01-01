$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai IONIQ
6 ULTIMATE
2024 Hyundai IONIQ
6 ULTIMATE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHM54AA7RA068283
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,620 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate T2g Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 11,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson Base 62,024 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX 55,292 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai IONIQ