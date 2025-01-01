$54,998+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$54,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shooting-Star Matte Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA92604
- Mileage 9,967 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range with Luxury Package blends strong performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and dual motors, it produces 320 horsepower with rapid acceleration to 100 km/h in just over five seconds. Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and refined finishes. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and Bluelink connectivity. Safety and convenience are enhanced with blind-spot collision avoidance, highway driving assist, smart adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and vehicle-to-load capability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
