The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range with Luxury Package blends strong performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and dual motors, it produces 320 horsepower with rapid acceleration to 100 km/h in just over five seconds. Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, and refined finishes. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and Bluelink connectivity. Safety and convenience are enhanced with blind-spot collision avoidance, highway driving assist, smart adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and vehicle-to-load capability.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

9,967 KM

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Pkg *Ltd Av

12888164

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Pkg *Ltd Av

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,967KM
VIN KM8KRDDF1RU292604

  • Exterior Colour Shooting-Star Matte Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA92604
  • Mileage 9,967 KM

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range with Luxury Package blends strong performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and dual motors, it produces 320 horsepower with rapid acceleration to 100 km/h in just over five seconds. Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and refined finishes. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and Bluelink connectivity. Safety and convenience are enhanced with blind-spot collision avoidance, highway driving assist, smart adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and vehicle-to-load capability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
SHOOTING-STAR MATTE GREY

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5