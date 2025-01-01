Menu
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Cyber Gray Metallic I4 CVT AWD<br><br><br>Odometer is 3668 kilometers below market average!

2024 Hyundai KONA

27,700 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB4RU148746

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4503
  • Mileage 27,700 KM

Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Cyber Gray Metallic I4 CVT AWD


Odometer is 3668 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2024 Hyundai KONA