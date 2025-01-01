$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB4RU148746
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4503
- Mileage 27,700 KM
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Cyber Gray Metallic I4 CVT AWD
Odometer is 3668 kilometers below market average!
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2024 Hyundai KONA