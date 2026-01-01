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Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Abyss Black Pearl I4 CVT AWD

2024 Hyundai KONA

63,467 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

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14273972

2024 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB9RU136513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4679A
  • Mileage 63,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Abyss Black Pearl I4 CVT AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2024 Hyundai KONA