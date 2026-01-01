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2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
63,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB9RU136513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4679A
- Mileage 63,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Abyss Black Pearl I4 CVT AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai KONA