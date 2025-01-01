$33,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai Tucson
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,395KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE3RU329666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Ash I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
AWD.
AWD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 220,142 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 145,349 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2005 MINI Cooper Base 229,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai Tucson