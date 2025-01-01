Menu
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Red I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

AWD.

2024 Hyundai Tucson

37,959 KM

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,959KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE6RU342430

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,959 KM

Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Red I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2024 Hyundai Tucson