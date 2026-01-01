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2024 Hyundai Tucson
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
39,771KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE4RU320023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4719
- Mileage 39,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Shimmering Silver I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
AWD.
AWD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai Tucson