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Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Shimmering Silver I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD<br><br>AWD.

2024 Hyundai Tucson

39,771 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Hyundai Tucson

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14501446

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,771KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCDE4RU320023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4719
  • Mileage 39,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Shimmering Silver I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2024 Hyundai Tucson