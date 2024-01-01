Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Tcm I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD<br><br>I4.<br><br><br>Odometer is 6821 kilometers below market average!

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

1,250 KM

Details Description

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCD19RU223140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4124
  • Mileage 1,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Tcm I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

I4.


Odometer is 6821 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 91,751 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Kia Soul EX 0 $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 83,188 KM $44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid