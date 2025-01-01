$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCD19RU232808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH50059A
- Mileage 9,418 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Deep Sea I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
I4.
I4.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid