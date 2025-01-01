Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Deep Sea I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD<br><br>I4.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

9,418 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
12432103

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCD19RU232808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH50059A
  • Mileage 9,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Deep Sea I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

I4.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate 53,509 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 42,539 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 50,122 KM $22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid