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2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$40,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,822KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCD19RU222411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH66565A
- Mileage 17,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned | Ultimate Trim | Hybrid Powertrain | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Interior | Hyundai Safety Technology | Light interior | One Owner | No Accidents | | 360 Camera | Heated and Ventilated Seats | Smart Power Lift-gate
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD is now available at White Rock Hyundai, offering premium comfort, hybrid efficiency, and confident all-wheel drive capability in a modern compact SUV. Finished in Deep Sea and powered by a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, this Tucson Hybrid delivers a smooth balance of power and fuel economy for driving through White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate, this SUV stands out with a high-end feature set and strong everyday value. The Ultimate trim adds a more premium feel with features such as navigation, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, advanced connectivity, a backup camera, and Hyundai safety technology for added confidence on the road. If you're searching for a used Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for sale in White Rock, this Certified Pre-Owned Ultimate AWD hybrid SUV is a smart and well-equipped choice.
Why Buy From White Rock Hyundai?
* 7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
* 3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
* AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Pre-Owned ($995 value) includes:
* 30-day / 2,000 km Exchange Program
* 3-day / 300 km Money Back Guarantee
* Comprehensive 144-Point Mechanical Inspection
* Full Synthetic Oil Change
* BC Verified CARFAX
* Minimum 6 Month Powertrain Warranty
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Benefits
* 144-Point Inspection
* CARFAX Vehicle History Report
* Transferable 6-Year / 120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty (This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty)
* 1 Year 24-Hour Roadside Assistance
* Preferred Financing Rates Available OAC
* 30-Day / 2,000 km Exchange Privilege
Buy with confidence at White Rock Hyundai. Our vehicles are priced competitively based on market demand, condition, and kilometres to give our customers a transparent and hassle-free buying experience.
Visit White Rock Hyundai today to test drive this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid AWD. We proudly serve drivers in White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver with quality pre-owned vehicles and a professional, no-pressure experience.
Contact our team today to confirm availability, explore financing options, and reserve this vehicle.
* All vehicle purchases are subject to a $799 administration fee. Dealer #31129.
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD is now available at White Rock Hyundai, offering premium comfort, hybrid efficiency, and confident all-wheel drive capability in a modern compact SUV. Finished in Deep Sea and powered by a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC, this Tucson Hybrid delivers a smooth balance of power and fuel economy for driving through White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate, this SUV stands out with a high-end feature set and strong everyday value. The Ultimate trim adds a more premium feel with features such as navigation, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, advanced connectivity, a backup camera, and Hyundai safety technology for added confidence on the road. If you're searching for a used Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for sale in White Rock, this Certified Pre-Owned Ultimate AWD hybrid SUV is a smart and well-equipped choice.
Why Buy From White Rock Hyundai?
* 7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
* 3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
* AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Pre-Owned ($995 value) includes:
* 30-day / 2,000 km Exchange Program
* 3-day / 300 km Money Back Guarantee
* Comprehensive 144-Point Mechanical Inspection
* Full Synthetic Oil Change
* BC Verified CARFAX
* Minimum 6 Month Powertrain Warranty
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Benefits
* 144-Point Inspection
* CARFAX Vehicle History Report
* Transferable 6-Year / 120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty (This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty)
* 1 Year 24-Hour Roadside Assistance
* Preferred Financing Rates Available OAC
* 30-Day / 2,000 km Exchange Privilege
Buy with confidence at White Rock Hyundai. Our vehicles are priced competitively based on market demand, condition, and kilometres to give our customers a transparent and hassle-free buying experience.
Visit White Rock Hyundai today to test drive this 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid AWD. We proudly serve drivers in White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver with quality pre-owned vehicles and a professional, no-pressure experience.
Contact our team today to confirm availability, explore financing options, and reserve this vehicle.
* All vehicle purchases are subject to a $799 administration fee. Dealer #31129.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$40,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid