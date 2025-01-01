Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Heated seats, Heated steering, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Autonomous breaking, Bluetooth connectivity, Blind spot warning, Alloy wheels, Sun roof and much more. This used Hyundai Venue top of the line is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used small crossover is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2024 Hyundai Venue

30,250 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate IVT w-Black Interior

Watch This Vehicle
12172753

2024 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate IVT w-Black Interior

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,250KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XRU293381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU350958A
  • Mileage 30,250 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Heated seats, Heated steering, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Autonomous breaking, Bluetooth connectivity, Blind spot warning, Alloy wheels, Sun roof and much more. This used Hyundai Venue top of the line is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used small crossover is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid 39,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 82,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local 124,514 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Venue