$26,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate IVT w-Black Interior
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RU350958A
- Mileage 30,250 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Heated seats, Heated steering, Rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Autonomous breaking, Bluetooth connectivity, Blind spot warning, Alloy wheels, Sun roof and much more. This used Hyundai Venue top of the line is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used small crossover is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Vehicle Features
