2024 Hyundai Venue

12,580 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Venue

Essential IVT w-Two-Tone

12565181

2024 Hyundai Venue

Essential IVT w-Two-Tone

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

Used
12,580KM
VIN KMHRB8A32RU314212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6164
  • Mileage 12,580 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Heated seats, Rearview camera, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Forward collision emergency braking, Bluetooth connectivity, Lane keep assist , A/C and much more. This used Hyundai Venue Essential is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Crossover is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2024 Hyundai Venue