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2024 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate
2024 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
8,003KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A35RU283938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Denim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4668
- Mileage 8,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate Denim Blue I4 CVT FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Hyundai Venue