Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge is ready to help you find your perfect vehicle. Our team of highly-experienced pros will provide you with the highest level of customer care and we are proud to offer online shopping from the comfort of your home with the new Pick, Price, Purchase Program. Browse our inventory online, create a personal account to track the vehicles youre interested in and the payment options that work best for you. Simple as that! And we will be here to answer all your questions. Visit our website, send us an email or give us a call today and let us get to work for you! Price includes freight & pre-delivery inspection (PDI) charges. Documentation fee ($899), air conditioning levy ($100) if applicable, environmental levies (up to $32.50), finance/lease placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Dealer-installed accessories are included, if applicable. Rebates applied after taxes. DL#30394Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2024 Jeep Gladiator

260 KM

Details Description Features

$72,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

12027796

2024 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller

$72,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260KM
VIN 1C6JJTEG1RL131904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA0660C
  • Mileage 260 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

