Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

9,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle
12467269

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 12467269
  2. 12467269
  3. 12467269
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,469KM
VIN 1C4PJXEG3RW367611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24Y3936
  • Mileage 9,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla 39,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Subaru Outback 171,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla 39,430 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2024 Jeep Wrangler