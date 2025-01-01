$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,469KM
VIN 1C4PJXEG3RW367611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24Y3936
- Mileage 9,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
2024 Jeep Wrangler