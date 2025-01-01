$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Forte
EX IVT
2024 Kia Forte
EX IVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J25111313A
- Mileage 26,294 KM
Vehicle Description
This nearly-new 2024 Kia Forte EX offers sporty style, advanced tech, and impressive fuel efficiency all with just 26,294 km! With its sleek design, smooth performance, and well-equipped interior, it's the perfect compact sedan for daily driving or weekend adventures. Clean, efficient, and packed with value, this Forte is ready for the road!
Price includes dealer administration fee ($695). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#31297 Contact us today. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9157
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey
Call Dealer
1-866-343-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-343-4933