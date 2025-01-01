Menu
This nearly-new 2024 Kia Forte EX offers sporty style, advanced tech, and impressive fuel efficiency all with just 26,294 km! With its sleek design, smooth performance, and well-equipped interior, its the perfect compact sedan for daily driving or weekend adventures. Clean, efficient, and packed with value, this Forte is ready for the road! Price includes dealer administration fee ($695). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#31297 Contact us today. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9157

26,294 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Used
26,294KM
VIN 3KPF34AD9RE839496

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J25111313A
  • Mileage 26,294 KM

Vehicle Description

This nearly-new 2024 Kia Forte EX offers sporty style, advanced tech, and impressive fuel efficiency all with just 26,294 km! With its sleek design, smooth performance, and well-equipped interior, it's the perfect compact sedan for daily driving or weekend adventures. Clean, efficient, and packed with value, this Forte is ready for the road!

Price includes dealer administration fee ($695). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#31297 Contact us today. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9157

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

