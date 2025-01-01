$25,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Forte
EX IVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA98206
- Mileage 21,809 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Kia Forte EX IVT is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission for efficient and smooth driving. Its well-appointed interior includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The EX rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and offers impressive fuel economy of approximately 8.2 L/100 km in the city and 6.0 L/100 km on the highway, combining comfort, safety, and efficiency. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
604-531-2916