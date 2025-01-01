Menu
The 2024 Kia Forte EX IVT is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission for efficient and smooth driving. Its well-appointed interior includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The EX rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and offers impressive fuel economy of approximately 8.2 L/100 km in the city and 6.0 L/100 km on the highway, combining comfort, safety, and efficiency.

2024 Kia Forte

21,809 KM

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Forte

EX IVT

13120697

2024 Kia Forte

EX IVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,809KM
VIN 3KPF34AD9RE798206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA98206
  • Mileage 21,809 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$25,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Kia Forte