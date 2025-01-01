$28,996+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2024 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black, Sofino Leather Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA90422
- Mileage 28,254 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD combines utility, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and an Intelligent Variable Transmission, it delivers confident all-wheel-drive performance. The cabin features leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power sunroof, and automatic climate control. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button and remote start. Safety is enhanced with forward collision avoidance, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. With flexible cargo space and a refined interior, it balances practicality and style. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916