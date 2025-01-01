Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD combines utility, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and an Intelligent Variable Transmission, it delivers confident all-wheel-drive performance. The cabin features leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power sunroof, and automatic climate control. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button and remote start. Safety is enhanced with forward collision avoidance, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. With flexible cargo space and a refined interior, it balances practicality and style. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Kia Seltos

28,254 KM

Details Description

$28,996

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12841615

2024 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12841615
  2. 12841615
  3. 12841615
  4. 12841615
  5. 12841615
  6. 12841615
  7. 12841615
  8. 12841615
  9. 12841615
  10. 12841615
  11. 12841615
  12. 12841615
  13. 12841615
  14. 12841615
  15. 12841615
  16. 12841615
  17. 12841615
  18. 12841615
  19. 12841615
  20. 12841615
  21. 12841615
  22. 12841615
  23. 12841615
  24. 12841615
  25. 12841615
  26. 12841615
Contact Seller

$28,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,254KM
VIN KNDEUCAA8R7490422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black, Sofino Leather Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA90422
  • Mileage 28,254 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD combines utility, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and an Intelligent Variable Transmission, it delivers confident all-wheel-drive performance. The cabin features leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power sunroof, and automatic climate control. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button and remote start. Safety is enhanced with forward collision avoidance, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. With flexible cargo space and a refined interior, it balances practicality and style. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 51,994 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota 4Runner 76,810 KM $55,598 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 3,884 KM $36,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,996

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Kia Seltos