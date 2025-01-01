Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Alloy wheels, Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, 360 Camera, Navigation, Adaptive cruise control, Front & rear parking sensors, Heated steering wheel, Heads up display, Memory seats and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Mazda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Mazda CX 50 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2024 Mazda CX-50

16,970 KM

Details Description Features

$40,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12511003

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 12511003
  2. 12511003
  3. 12511003
Contact Seller

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,970KM
VIN 7MMVABDM4RN161205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU336294A
  • Mileage 16,970 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Alloy wheels, Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, 360 Camera, Navigation, Adaptive cruise control, Front & rear parking sensors, Heated steering wheel, Heads up display, Memory seats and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Mazda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Mazda CX 50 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA 13,830 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD 65 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 63,076 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2024 Mazda CX-50