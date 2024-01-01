$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GX *LOW KMS*AUTO HOLD*SPORT MODE*
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GX *LOW KMS*AUTO HOLD*SPORT MODE*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
430KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BPAKM3R1702699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 430 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE 80,373 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX *LOW KMS*AUTO HOLD*SPORT MODE* 430 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 L *THIRD ROW*MEMORY SEATS*AUTO HOLD* 35,559 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email White Rock Volkswagen
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Call Dealer
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2024 Mazda MAZDA3