Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD combines power, comfort, and technology. It features a 3.5L V6 engine with 284 horsepower, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and Intelligent 4WD, offering a 6,000-lb towing capacity. Inside, it seats up to eight with leather-appointed seats, heated front and second rows, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, paired with a Bose 13-speaker audio system. Safety includes ProPILOT Assist, blind-spot warning, and emergency braking. Additional amenities include a motion-activated liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and remote start, making it ideal for families and all-weather travel. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

16,402 KM

Details Description

$50,689

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12613615

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12613615
  2. 12613615
  3. 12613615
  4. 12613615
  5. 12613615
  6. 12613615
  7. 12613615
  8. 12613615
  9. 12613615
  10. 12613615
  11. 12613615
  12. 12613615
  13. 12613615
  14. 12613615
  15. 12613615
  16. 12613615
  17. 12613615
  18. 12613615
  19. 12613615
  20. 12613615
  21. 12613615
  22. 12613615
  23. 12613615
  24. 12613615
  25. 12613615
Contact Seller

$50,689

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,402KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE6RC238989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA38989
  • Mileage 16,402 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD combines power, comfort, and technology. It features a 3.5L V6 engine with 284 horsepower, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and Intelligent 4WD, offering a 6,000-lb towing capacity. Inside, it seats up to eight with leather-appointed seats, heated front and second rows, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, paired with a Bose 13-speaker audio system. Safety includes ProPILOT Assist, blind-spot warning, and emergency braking. Additional amenities include a motion-activated liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and remote start, making it ideal for families and all-weather travel. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE 21,044 KM $39,898 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited 3,426 KM $108,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 35,090 KM $47,289 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,689

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Nissan Pathfinder