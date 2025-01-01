$50,689+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$50,689
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA38989
- Mileage 16,402 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD combines power, comfort, and technology. It features a 3.5L V6 engine with 284 horsepower, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and Intelligent 4WD, offering a 6,000-lb towing capacity. Inside, it seats up to eight with leather-appointed seats, heated front and second rows, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, paired with a Bose 13-speaker audio system. Safety includes ProPILOT Assist, blind-spot warning, and emergency braking. Additional amenities include a motion-activated liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and remote start, making it ideal for families and all-weather travel. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
