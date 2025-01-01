Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD combines V6 power, upscale comfort, and strong capability. It features a 3.5-litre V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic and a versatile 4WD system with multiple terrain modes. The cabin offers seating for seven with second-row captain’s chairs, premium leather, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a Bose audio system, anchors the tech suite. Safety is comprehensive with advanced driver-assist features throughout. With 6,000-lb towing capacity, a power liftgate, and refined styling, the Platinum trim delivers a well-rounded SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

14,700 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13182089

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13182089
  2. 13182089
  3. 13182089
  4. 13182089
  5. 13182089
  6. 13182089
  7. 13182089
  8. 13182089
  9. 13182089
  10. 13182089
  11. 13182089
  12. 13182089
  13. 13182089
  14. 13182089
  15. 13182089
  16. 13182089
  17. 13182089
  18. 13182089
  19. 13182089
  20. 13182089
  21. 13182089
  22. 13182089
  23. 13182089
  24. 13182089
  25. 13182089
Contact Seller

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,700KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF7RC220668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim W/Quiltin
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA20668
  • Mileage 14,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD combines V6 power, upscale comfort, and strong capability. It features a 3.5-litre V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic and a versatile 4WD system with multiple terrain modes. The cabin offers seating for seven with second-row captain’s chairs, premium leather, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a Bose audio system, anchors the tech suite. Safety is comprehensive with advanced driver-assist features throughout. With 6,000-lb towing capacity, a power liftgate, and refined styling, the Platinum trim delivers a well-rounded SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CARGO PACKAGE
PEARL WHITE TRICOAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS 143,866 KM $11,798 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID 2,071 KM $82,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 3,337 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Nissan Pathfinder