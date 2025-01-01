$53,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Charcoal, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim W/Quiltin
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA20668
- Mileage 14,700 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD combines V6 power, upscale comfort, and strong capability. It features a 3.5-litre V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic and a versatile 4WD system with multiple terrain modes. The cabin offers seating for seven with second-row captain’s chairs, premium leather, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic moonroof. A 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a Bose audio system, anchors the tech suite. Safety is comprehensive with advanced driver-assist features throughout. With 6,000-lb towing capacity, a power liftgate, and refined styling, the Platinum trim delivers a well-rounded SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
