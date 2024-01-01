$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Package - Power Mirrors
2024 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Package - Power Mirrors
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63R3GL8RG221916
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R221916
- Mileage 25 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 HD is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2024 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
Endlessly capable, this 2024 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 Tradesman is ready for whatever you throw at it, with a great selection of standard features such as extremely capable class V towing equipment including a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, push button start, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Heavy Duty Suspension, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Endlessly capable, this 2024 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 Tradesman is ready for whatever you throw at it, with a great selection of standard features such as extremely capable class V towing equipment including a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, push button start, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Heavy Duty Suspension, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Convenience
Tow Package
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Standard Roof 144 121,028 KM $39,899 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - Leather Seats 84,594 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Wrangler X 146,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2024 RAM 3500