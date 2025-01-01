Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2024 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech Blue 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic RWD

2024 Subaru BRZ

15,876 KM

Details Description

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle
12926081

2024 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1ZDBE17R8702295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech Blue 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Lexus LS 460 88,251 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 107,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech 15,876 KM $34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2024 Subaru BRZ