Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>For your safety, we work by appointment only! </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

9,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14177650

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1780006695620
  2. 1780006696141
  3. 1780006696591
  4. 1780006697096
  5. 1780006697585
  6. 1780006698072
  7. 1780006698557
  8. 1780006699067
  9. 1780006699587
  10. 1780006700065
  11. 1780006700498
  12. 1780006700969
  13. 1780006701384
  14. 1780006701824
  15. 1780006702273
  16. 1780006702700
  17. 1780006703139
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
9,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUADC1R8860440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For immediate response please call 778-385-O572!!!

For your safety, we work by appointment only! 

Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD 9,000 KM $27,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128
2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128" Z71 68,000 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Toyota GR86 Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota GR86 Premium 23,000 KM SOLD

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2024 Subaru Crosstrek