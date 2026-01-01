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<p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE <br>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 <br>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14418480

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUADCXR8263447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

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604-727-XXXX

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604-727-9298

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$24,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2024 Subaru Crosstrek