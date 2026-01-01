$24,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUADCXR8263447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 6o4-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2024 Subaru Crosstrek