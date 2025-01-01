$119,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Tesla Model S
PLAID S-VERSION 4 HARDWARE, SPORT SEATS, WARRANTY, FINANCING, NO PST!
2024 Tesla Model S
PLAID S-VERSION 4 HARDWARE, SPORT SEATS, WARRANTY, FINANCING, NO PST!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$119,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,600KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJSA1E6XRF537255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 7,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO PST!! IMMACULATE, LIKE NEW, NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS, LOCAL BC, VERSION 4 HARDWARE AND SPORT SEATS WITH ALL OPTIONS, WARRANTY, FINANCING, RARE FIND!
Welcome to the Automarket, your financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer and rare 2024 Model S-PLAID. This insane 0-60 in under 2 seconds car is Local, No Accident Claims, and immaculate.
Loaded with every feature that was available in 2024 which also includes Heated and Cooled Sport Seats, Version 4 Hardware for the best FSD you can buy. Finished in Deep Metallic Blue with Black Interior. This car offers no excuses.
Test drives only available for approved finance or well qualified buyers please. We recommend you make an appointment before coming down to the dealership and you can call Kenny anytime at 604-649-0565.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Welcome to the Automarket, your financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer and rare 2024 Model S-PLAID. This insane 0-60 in under 2 seconds car is Local, No Accident Claims, and immaculate.
Loaded with every feature that was available in 2024 which also includes Heated and Cooled Sport Seats, Version 4 Hardware for the best FSD you can buy. Finished in Deep Metallic Blue with Black Interior. This car offers no excuses.
Test drives only available for approved finance or well qualified buyers please. We recommend you make an appointment before coming down to the dealership and you can call Kenny anytime at 604-649-0565.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SK Automarket
2011 Ford Ranger XLT SUPERCAB 4X4 INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! NO CLAIMS 239,185 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT HATCH AUTO NAVIAGATION! INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 161,204 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 265,528 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email SK Automarket
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-542-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$119,995
+ taxes & licensing
SK Automarket
604-542-4970
2024 Tesla Model S